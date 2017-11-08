Country stars honor victims of Las Vegas shooting during CMAs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The mass shooting in Las Vegas shook so many of us, and you can see that in the eyes of many country artists, who witnessed the mass shooting first hand.

On the red carpet of the CMA Awards, Garth Brooks assured us the show opening would be unlike any other.

“You are going to cry like a baby but it is going to set the tone cause we are family. Some years, that family gets a little more challenge than others and they’ll rise for it. It is going to be beautiful,” he said.

Meghan Linsey talked about the importance of the country family coming together during times like these.

“This year, with the Vegas shooting and the tragedies that have happened and recently, but I feel like in this community, we are so much like family. Just seeing everybody on the carpet, it is just a family event and I feel like it is so important for us all to come together and be together at this time,” she told News 2.

CMA nominee Luke Combs talked about being side stage when the shooting happened and opening his bus to fans for shelter.

“I think it was hard, but I think it helped us a lot to get back there and not stew on it and not really have a choice because going out there and showing the fans that we are not afraid. We are going to have fun because we want the fans to have fun. That is our job, that is why they pay hard earned money to come see us, and it was really important for us to get up there and keep doing that,” he explained.

This Sunday, there will be a benefit concert at Bridgestone Arena benefiting the Las Vegas victims.