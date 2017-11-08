Accused murderer added to TBI’s Most Wanted list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man who faces charges in both Mississippi and Tennessee has been added to the state’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Antoine Lashun Adams escaped from a jail on Marshall County, Mississippi, on Nov. 5

He was being held in connection to a homicide in Slayden, Mississippi, but he also faces first-degree murder and aggravated robbery charges out of Shelby County, Tennessee, in connection to the death of Marquis Bell in February 2017.

Adams, who has a known gang affiliation, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Shortly after his escape in Mississippi, a suspect matching Adams’s description stole a 2007 Chrysler 300, with Mississippi tag TAA-810.

Adams is a black man who stands 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Adams should contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.