NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The biggest night in country music will be held Wednesday as the 51st annual CMA Awards take over downtown Nashville.

Country superstars Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood are returning as hosts for the tenth year in a row.

The pair said they begun preparing for the show more than two months ago and hope that this year’s ceremony will be uplifting, especially after the recent tragedy in Las Vegas.

“We have to keep bringing country music to the world and we can all heal together,” Paisley said.

