3 stabbed during fight in the Gulch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people were stabbed during an argument early Wednesday morning in the Gulch.

It happened near the intersection of 11th Avenue North and Grundy Street around 1 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 a confrontation turned violent with one person stabbing three people.

The victims were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries.

The potential suspect was soon located near 12th Avenue and Broadway and detectives are working with witnesses to positively identify the person as the assailant.

No additional information was immediately released.