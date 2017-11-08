3 people accused of abusing corpse in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people were indicted by a grand jury and accused of abusing a corpse.

The indictment came after Emily Webb, 20, was found dead in her car July 10 along Blood River Church Road in Henry County.

An investigation reportedly revealed Webb died of a drug overdose, and agents say their investigation found three people didn’t render aid and took her body to a rural location.

Delena Kerr, John Tharpe III, and Charles Delk are each charged with one count of abuse of a corpse.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, authorities found Kerr at her home in McKenzie on Tuesday, while officers from the Paris Police Department arrested Tharpe.

The TBI says authorities subsequently booked both into the Henry County jail, each on $20,000 bond.

At the time of this release, Delk remained in the custody of authorities in Kentucky on unrelated charges, and his current booking photograph was not available.