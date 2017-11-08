3 inmates escape from Macon County jail; Search ongoing

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are searching for three inmates who escaped from the Macon County jail.

Macon County Sheriff Mark Gammons identified the escapees as Matt White, Jeffrey Strong and Dylan Ferguson.

Ferguson was reportedly awaiting trial for homicide while Strong and White were being held on drug and theft convictions.

They are believed to be in a stolen white Ford 250 truck with Tennessee license plate 3B5-7V2.

It is unknown when the trio escaped from the jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call 615-666-7155.