2 Gives Back: Hendersonville Police Department

Each Wednesday we deliver lunch to men and women that help keep our communities safe and thriving.

On November 1, Paige Hill delivered lunch to the Hendersonville Police Department!

Paige spoke with Sgt. Jim Vaughn from the department as well as mayor Jamie Clary about the recent carjackings and other vehicle crimes in the area.

Over the last several weeks, teenagers and young adults from Nashville and Murfreesboro have been coming to Hendersonville to commit crimes. The police department and the mayor’s office wanted to make it clear that if someone does commit a crime in their town they will be caught.

The department has already gone as far as Florida to apprehend suspects in these crimes and Mayor Clary said he will allow the department to do whatever it takes to prosecute the suspects to the fullest.

