1,000 American flags on display at the Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ahead of Veterans Day, the Hermitage will be displaying 1,000 American flags for the Field of Honor event.

It’s the second year for the event held at former president Andrew Jackson’s home. The flags will be displayed on the “Victory Field” facing Lebanon Road at Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage.

The goal is to draw the community together to honor veterans for their service and sacrifice.

Opening ceremony at the Hermitage begins Friday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. with the closing ceremony Sunday at the same time.

Healing Fields of Honor Flags may be sponsored for $30, and the sponsors will keep the flags at the close of the event.

The funds raised will benefit The Family Center, which works to “empower parents to raise happy, healthy children.”

There is no charge to visit the Field of Honor display. Click here to learn more.