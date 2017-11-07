Veteran’s Day deals, discounts, events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Many companies and government agencies are offering deals, discounts and special events to honor veterans and active duty military men and women. Check out the list from Middle Tennessee.

Let us know if we’re missing a good deal by emailing news@wkrn.com and we’ll add it to the list.

All events and offers are for Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 unless otherwise noted.

Events

Nashville Veteran’s Day Parade

Parade starts 11 a.m. – Noon

15th Ave. North and Broadway

Clarksville-Montgomery County Veterans Day Parade

Parade starts 10 a.m. at N. Eighth and College Streets

Pre-parade ceremonies 9 a.m. in front of historic courthouse on Third St.

Murfreesboro Veterans Day Memorial Day Service

Starts 11 a.m. November 10

Murfreesboro Square near War memorial monument at County Courthouse

Guest speaker Colonel Jim Scalf, national anthem, band, color guard.

Frist Center:

Free Admission for veterans and military community

919 Broadway Nashville, Tenn.

Nashville Zoo:

Military Appreciation Day – free admission

3777 Nolensville Pike Nashville, Tenn.

National Parks:

Veterans will be admitted for free to any national park

Operation Stand Down Nov. 8, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

1125 12th Ave. South. Nashville, TN

Financial Coaching. 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Food Stamps, 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Conflict resolution, 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Free haircuts, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Veterans in Recovery, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Free lunch, 11 a.m.

Legal Aid, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Freebies and Discounts:

Applebee’s

Free meal for veterans and active military at participating locations. Proof of service required.

Backyard Burgers

Military veterans with valid ID, and active duty service members in uniform, can enjoy a free ‘Classic Burger’ on Veterans Day 2017.

Bar Louie

Free flatbread or burger for veterans or active military.

BJ’s Restaurant

All veterans and active military can enjoy a complimentary entree under $12.95 on Friday and Saturday November 10-11/2017. Guests over age 21 will can also receive an alcoholic beverage for $6.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans Restaurants are offering free select menu items to Veterans and Active Duty Military on Veterans Day, Sat., Nov. 11.

Bruegger’s Bagels

U.S. Military Veterans and active military members who show ID and proof of service can receive a Free Small Drip Coffee. No purchase necessary.

Buffalo Wild Wings Free Wings

All day long on Friday, November 11, veterans and active duty military who dine at their local B-Dubs can receive a free small order of 10-12 traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries. At participating U.S. locations only.

Calhoun’s

Veterans and active military enjoy a free meal on us Nov. 11. Must show military ID.

California Pizza Kitchen

On Veterans Day, all veterans or active duty military personnel will be able to select a free entree from a special Veterans Day menu including pizza, salads and pasta. Please come in uniform or bring your military ID or other proof of service.

Cantina Laredo

Veterans and active duty military can receive a complimentary meal on Veterans Day.

Chili’s Free meal

Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal on Veterans Day from a special Veterans Day menu. Must show proof of military service.

Chuck E. Cheese

One free personal 1-topping pizza to military veterans at all U.S. restaurants.

Cicis Pizza

Free pizza buffet if you show a valid Military ID.

Circle K

November 11, 2017, participating Circle K convenience stores will offer a free Polar Pop to military Veterans and an opportunity for guests to make purchases that support Operation Homefront. Veterans Day only.

Cracker Barrel

Veterans will receive a complimentary double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola dessert

Denny’s All You Can Eat Pancakes

All active, inactive, and retired military personnel at all participating Denny’s restaurants nationwide will receive a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast on Friday, Nov. 10, from 5 a.m. to noon.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Veterans and active duty military will receive a free donut. No purchase necessary.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Dine with a veteran or active duty service member on Friday and their lunch or dinner is free on Friday, Nov. 10

Hooters

Hooters invites all veterans and current servicemen and women to a Hooters Veterans Day free meal from their select Veterans Day menu by presenting a military ID or proof of service at participating Hooters locations across the country.

Huddle House

Free order of Sweet Cakes to all active military members and veterans with proper I.D. on Veterans Day

IHOP – Pancakes with a Purpose

All active duty and retired Veterans can enjoy free Red, White and Blue pancakes on Friday, Nov. 10.

Krispy Kreme

On Veterans Day, a free doughnut and small coffee will be given to anyone who identifies themselves as a veteran or active military personnel (no ID required).

Krystal

On Veterans Day, all active and retired military can receive a complimentary sausage biscuit during breakfast hours (6am – 11am).

Little Caesars Pizza

On Saturday, November 11, from 11am to 2pm, veterans and active military members can receive a free $5 HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo

Logan’s Roadhouse

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. veterans can enjoy a free lunch. Must show proof of service.

Longhorn Steakhouse

Long Horn Steakhouse will offer a free appetizer or dessert (no purchase required, no restrictions) to anyone showing proof of military service. In addition, guests that dine with Veterans on November 11 will receive 10% off.

Macaroni Grill

Free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti entrée this Veteran’s Day, Saturday, November 11th to all veterans and active military.

Main Event Bowling

Veterans and active duty military members can enjoy a free entree plus a $10 FUN card from open to 5 pm on Saturday, November 11th. Offer also includes free shoe rental for veteran and four guests.

Mission BBQ

Veterans and active duty will receive a free sandwich and slice of cake (while supplies last) on Veterans Day, 11/11/17.

O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s will honor our military on Veterans Day by offering veterans and active duty service members a free $9.99er entree at any location on November 11th. Additionally, O’Charley’s offers a 10 percent military discount all year long.

Olive Garden

On Veterans Day, Olive Garden restaurants will offer a free entrée from a special menu to active-duty military and military veterans. The special menu features six of Olive Garden’s most popular items. Entrées are served with unlimited homemade soup or famous house salad and warm, garlic bread sticks.

Outback Steakhouse

All active, retired military and veterans get a free Bloomin’ Onion® and a beverage on Veterans Day. Must have valid identification. Additionally, November 12 through November 16, military members will receive 20% off their check and, beginning November 17; Military, Fire and Police heroes will receive 10% off their check.

Petro Shopping Centers

All active duty military, veterans and reservists with proof of service can enjoy a complimentary meal from a select menu that includes a beverage on Veterans Day, Sat., Nov. 11, 2017, at any participating Country Pride or Iron Skillet restaurant nationwide.

Red Lobster

To thank Veterans, active duty military and reservists, Red Lobster will offer a free appetizer or dessert from their select Veterans Day menu. To receive offer, show a valid military ID on Saturday, November 11th.

Red Robin

All Veterans and Active Duty Military get a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Veterans Day 11/11.

Ruby Tuesday

This Veterans Day, all former and active duty service members of the military can enjoy a free appetizer.

Ryan’s

Free buffet and drink for all veterans and active duty military on 11/11.

Shoney’s Offers All You Care to Eat Breakfast

Shoney’s says ‘Thank You’ to America’s heroes by offering a free All You Care To Eat breakfast, to all Veterans and Active Duty Military members on Veterans Day from 6am – 11 am.

Starbuck’s

On Veterans Day, active duty service members, reservists, veterans and military spouses are invited to enjoy a free Tall Brewed Coffee. In addition, now through November 11, for every Veterans Day Starbucks Card or eGift purchased, Starbucks will contribute $5 to help support programs assisting service members, military spouses and veterans.

TA Stopping Centers, including Country Pride and Iron Skillet Restaurants

All active duty military, veterans and reservists with proof of service can enjoy a complimentary meal from a select menu that includes a beverage on Veterans Day, Sat., Nov. 11, 2017, at any participating Country Pride or Iron Skillet restaurant nationwide.

TGI Fridays Free Lunch

Guests who show valid military ID can enjoy a free lunch menu item up to $12. This offer is valid on Saturday, November 11th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time.

White Castle

Military veterans and active duty military who show proof of service can visit a participating White Castle location on Nov 11th, and receive a free breakfast combo or castle combo meal #1-6.