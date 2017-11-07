TBI: Husband faces charges amid investigation of wife’s death

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Benton County man was arrested amid an investigation into his wife’s death, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI says they began investigating on Nov. 3 when Ashley Grooms, 21, was shot to death at a home on Jayson Street in Camden.

Her husband, Derek Grooms, 24, was arrested on charges of aggravated child endangerment, unlawful possession of weapon, and possession of methamphetamine.

He is currently being held in the Benton County jail on a $250,000 bond.

No charges have been filed in Ashley Grooms’ death at this time, which remains under investigation.