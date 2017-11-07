Predators take down Columbus Blue Jackets

The Nashville Predators finished up their four-game road swing Tuesday night with a 3-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

That makes it three wins in a row for the Predators, who picked 6 out of 8 points on the road.

It was a team effort with three different players scoring goals. The first goal came in the second period by Matt Irwin.

The Blue Jackets would tie it up but in the third period, the Preds regained the lead after a rebound goal by Callie Jarnkrok.

The final goal came in the last minute of the game, an empty netter by Viktor Arvidsson.

The Predators will have a couple days before their next game, which will be at home this Saturday vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins.