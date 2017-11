WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A plane crashed into a field while trying to land at the Warren County Memorial Airport Tuesday night.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it happened at 7 p.m. off Tennessee Highway 287 and Sherell Road.

There were two people on board. Neither of names or conditions were immediately known.

The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident.

