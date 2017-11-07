Metro Council to vote on MLS stadium funding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Council is expected to vote Tuesday night to approve funding for the hotly-debated Major League Soccer stadium proposed for the Nashville Fairgrounds.

The vote would give the Metro Sports Authority the power to approve $225 million in bond funding needed construct the stadium, if Nashville is awarded one of two MLS expansion franchises.

Metro’s $250 million project has strong support from those who are interested in seeing a MLS team in Nashville.

If the stadium financing is rejected, Nashville would lose the opportunity to compete for the MLS team this year.

Opponents to the plan say Metro has bigger issues to pay for than building another stadium.

PREVIOUS: City officials question financial plan for Nashville’s soccer stadium

Councilman Steve Glover said Tuesday he plans to vote against the measure because he opposes handing public land over to developers.

Tuesday night’s resolution is expected to be approved.

Nashville is considered one of the front runners for the MLS bid, along with Sacramento. Detroit and Cincinnati are also seeking an MLS expansion team.