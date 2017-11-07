Body of missing Hendersonville man found in Drakes Creek

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The body of Tom Daniels Thompson, who vanished on Halloween in Hendersonville, was found in Drakes Creek on Tuesday.

Police said Thompson’s remains were transported to the medical examiner’s office after they were found at 3 p.m.

The discovery was made just hours after authorities said they didn’t believe Thompson was at Memorial Park after searching through the low water and wooded areas since Saturday.

The 26-year-old vanished from a local hospital around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 and had not been seen or heard from since.

He was with his girlfriend at the time, who told News 2 he called her about an hour and a half later saying he was at Memorial Park. Family and friends converged on the area, searching for days before finding an article of his clothing.

The Hendersonville Police Department then spent days searching the park. More of his clothing was reportedly found and police said a dog also traced Thompson’s scent near the water.

Earlier Tuesday, police said crews cleared the area and the search was expanded to Drakes Creek, where his body was found around 3 p.m.

His exact cause of death is pending.