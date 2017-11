NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was hit by a car along Bell Road near Interstate 24 in Antioch early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bell Road and Collins Park Drive.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

The driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and called 911.

No additional information was immediately released.