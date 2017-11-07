KSP: Elderly homeowner shoots, kills man during home invasion

GRAVES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An elderly homeowner shot and killed one of three suspects after he was robbed and assaulted, according to the Kentucky State Police.

The story came together after authorities say the shooting victim, 46-year-old Timothy Roper, showed up to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center at 9:30 p.m.

Roper died at the hospital, police said.

An investigation revealed he was one of three suspects who forced their way into a home on McNeil Road in Boaz late Monday night.

The homeowner, an elderly man, was reportedly robbed and assaulted before he shot Roper in the upper torso.

Roper’s two alleged accomplices, Miranda Murphy and Joshua White, were ultiamtely arrested the following night on Tuesday by Kentucky State Police.

Both were charged with complicity to commit first-degree burglary and complicity to commit first-degree robbery.

Murphy was also charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.