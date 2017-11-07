Kingston Springs Elementary closed Wednesday due to flood damage

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A school that flooded today after last night’s storms has a history of flooding.

Classes were cancelled for the entire district Tuesday after three schools in all had water damage.

Kingston Springs Elementary had the worst damage, and it’s something the school has gotten used to.

“Kinsgston Springs Elementary School was actually flooded in May of 2010 during the historic floods that came to the Middle Tennessee area, and it was actually closed from about a month and had a makeover, and there’s just a lot of pride in the school here, and just hate to this happen again, but we know that everything’s going to well for the school here,” said Tim Adkins with the district.

PHOTOS: Flash flooding on Nov. 7

The school also flooded this past September due to heavy rain from Hurricane Harvey.

Cheatham County Schools says they are looking into how to prevent flooding here in the future.

Kingston Elementary will remain closed tomorrow. All other Cheatham County schools will have classes as planned.