Kelsea Ballerini finishes out 2017 with new album, CMA nomination, wedding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Kelsea Ballerini is getting bigger and bigger since the release of her first album “The First Time” in 2015, and this has been quite a year for her.

She got engaged, is getting married next month, just released a new album called ‘Unapologetically,” and she’s nominated for a CMA Award Wednesday night.

“All of that! It’s crazy! I’m totally in like take one day at a time mode,” she told News 2.

Ballerini is also performing at the 51st annual CMA Awards. She told News 2 she is most looking forward to her performance with Reba.

“I get to perform with Reba. That’s crazy like, she is such a legend, and to be able to sing my song with her, is just going to be magical,” she said.

Ballerini is also up against her idol, Reba, for the “Female Vocalist of the Year” award.

“I am not competing against Reba ever; she wins all the time, so, the end. The end. Period,” said Ballerini.

A lot goes into getting ready for the CMA Awards, and for Ballerini, one of the main things is getting what none of us seem to be able to get enough of.

“You try to sleep, you try to not look tired. No, I think honestly I’ve learned. I’ve done like the juice cleanses and all of that, but I think honestly you just let yourself be excited because it’s easy to get really nervous and really stressed out, but I think that realizing, you get to go to the CMAs and walk the carpet in a pretty dress and perform and be nominated, I think letting that excitement set in, that’s the most important part,” she said.

And of course, Ballerini has big plans after the show.

“I’m [going to] nap. No, I have a little break. I’m [going to] wrap up the year, then I’m [going to] run off and get married,” Ballerini told News 2.

