Former Maplewood H.S. teacher arrested in Calif. on sexual battery indictment

FRESNO, Calif. (WKRN) – A former Maplewood High School teacher was arrested in California on a sexual battery indictment.

According to police, Janai Smothers is accused of having unlawful physical contact at Maplewood High School with a female student during the 2015-2016 school year.

Smothers was arrested at a school in Fresno Monday afternoon after Metro police determined she was likely in the area.

The 25-year-old will be returned to Nashville in the near future.

Metro police’s sex crime unit conducted the investigation that led to the indictment against Smothers.