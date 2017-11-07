Flooding closes roads, schools across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Storms moved through Middle Tennessee Monday night, bring widespread flooding to the area.

A Flood Warning was issued early Tuesday morning for Davidson, Rutherford, Wilson and Williamson counties and will remain in effect until 7:45 a.m. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

Flooding of properties along Mill Creek was reported, particularly in industrial areas near Franklin Limestone Road, Haywood Lane, Antioch Pike, Blue Hole Road and Harding Place. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

Rutherford County Schools opted to open two hours late due to inclement weather. Additionally, Cheatham County Schools decided to close Tuesday after flooding impacted schools across the district. District daycares will also be closed.

Click here for a complete list of closings.

A temporary shelter was set up in La Vergne after homes near Old Nashville Highway began flooding and residents were forced to evacuate.

Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes. Download: Apple | Google Play

Don’t forget to snap photos and submit those through the WKRN apps as well. Just give us a little information about where and when the photo was taken. You can also send your pictures to pix@wkrn.com.