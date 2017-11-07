Flooded roads hinder help from water cleanup crews in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – All day Tuesday, crews were out trying to helping businesses and homeowners clean up after heavy rains overnight Monday, but flooded roads got in the way.

Casey Shacklett and his crew with TriStar Building Services specialize in water cleanup. They were trying to drive to a business located on Antioch Pike.

“We have got a building down here. TriStar is a water extracting company. We do wind, fire and water damage. We were called on a building down here that the basement had flooded and we were coming to extract the water, and we can’t extract it if we can’t get to it,” he said.

PHOTOS: Flash flooding on Nov. 7

The area has flooded in the past. As Shacklett explained, Mill Creek tends to seep onto the roadway during heavy rains.

“Well, on this side over here, as you can see where the water is rolling through on the other side, that’s Mill Creek or it goes into Mill Creek but it just can’t handle it,” Shacklett told News 2.

The road was barricaded, but still some drivers ignored the warning.

“Well, it’s a little deeper than I wanted to go through and actually a little deeper then he wanted to go through but he went through it,” explained driver Tommy Gentry, after pulling over once he reached an impassable road way.

Emergency workers warn that when you see barricaded roads, don’t ignore the warning. It takes a very small amount of water for things to turn dangerous, even if you are in a large truck.