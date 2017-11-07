Emergency crews rescue man, baby trapped in vehicle due to flooding

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Rutherford County Fire and Rescue Squad saved a man and his child who were trapped in a vehicle due to road flooding.

It happened Tuesday morning on Sulphur Springs Road.

Emergency crews were able to get the 18-month-old baby and man to safety. A 16-year-old who was reportedly drowning was also rescued from the water.

“We want to emphasize our ongoing messages during this time. Please turn around, don’t drown. Driving down a risky roadway is not worth the potential danger of the situation,” said RCFR Chief Larry Farley.

Officials remind drivers that if their way of travel is blocked by flooding to find a safer way or stay home and allow the water levels fall.