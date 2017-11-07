Dickson County cyclist still in ICU after being hit on Natchez Trace

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Dickson County bike rider who was hit by a car on the Natchez Trace remains hospitalized and in critical condition.

Randall Singleton is from Charlotte, Tennessee, about 40 miles west of Nashville.

His oldest son Randall Singleton II told News 2 his dad is a high-energy guy.

Outside of Vanderbilt University Medical Center where his 58-year-old remains in intensive care, he told News 2 his dad was a runner in college at Austin Peay State University.

“He basically ran his knees out. He had a few surgeries and he couldn’t run like he used to, so he picked up biking,” explained the younger Singleton.

He continued, “He decided to get the bike and he went hard like he use to as an athlete [when he] found out he could do it.”

Randall Singleton II said his dad took up cycling with him several years ago.

“The first day we did it together, he was on his bike, and it was the first ride on my bike, and we went 44 miles. Neither of us had done anything like that before,” he recalled.

On Sunday, while the elder Singleton was riding on the Natchez Trace in Maury County, he was struck by a car.

According to investigators with the National Park service, a driver in a 1965 Ford Falcon ran into the 58-year-old man.

Randall Singleton II told News 2 he knows the area of the trace where his dad was hit and he went back to investigate. He said he didn’t find much after investigators picked up the scene.

“He was hit – not just clipped. He was hit really hard,” he said.

The driver stopped, and according to rangers, has been cooperating with investigators.

According to a report obtained by News 2, the lifelong mechanic and father suffered a serious head injury. He was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where he remains.

Rangers said the cyclist had a recording device on his bike at the time, but investigators said there was not any video showing the crash.

“[I] can’t be completely angry at this person because I don’t know the situation,” his son said.

Investigators said there are no witnesses other than the people in the Ford Falcon.

No one has been charged in the case.

Investigators told News 2 the investigation could be lengthy since park police are doing their own reconstruction of the accident.

Anyone with information is urged to call investigators at the U.S. National Park Service at 662-680-4014.