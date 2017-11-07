Brentwood home in damaged in fire

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – A home in a Brentwood subdivision was damaged in a fire Tuesday morning.

The fire began around 7:30 a.m. at a home on Burland Crescent in the Cromwell subdivision.

A chief with the Brentwood Fire Department told News 2 one man was inside when he woke to the sound of thunder.

A short time later, his daughter who lives nearby called to tell him she could see smoke coming from his house.

The fire was contained to one corner of the home and no injuries were reported.

The fire department is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

