BMI Awards will honor composers of country’s hottest hits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ahead of country music’s biggest night, Music City is honoring the people who write your favorite songs.

It’s a chance for composers to get credit for their work at the annual BMI Awards held in Nashville.

The music publishing company will recognize Bob DiPiero Tuesday night, a songwriter who has written 15 No. 1 hits for artists like Tim McGraw and Rema McEntire.

Keith Urban will receive the Champion Award, and awards will also be given for the country songwriter and song of the year.