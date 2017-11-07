Attorney, Metro councilman sue city to stop Greer Stadium development

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville attorney Jim Roberts has filed a lawsuit to stop development plans near Fort Negley.

Roberts, with support from Metro Councilman Steve Glover, announced the lawsuit outside the Metro Courthouse Tuesday afternoon.

He says says he disagrees with turning the historic property into retail and housing, adding he believes the property should be turned into a park, to which citizens could have more access.

“We’re in a city undergoing tremendous development, and we’re taking parkland to develop retail and houses. We only have a limited amount of parkland. When we lose that, we lose it forever,” said Roberts, who filed the lawsuit.

Plaintiffs on the suit include Councilman Glover, Save Fort Negley Park, Inc., Kwame Lillars of the African Cultural Alliance and others.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has expressed interest in using the site for retail and restaurant space, as well as affordable housing.

Roberts said he filed the suit because he believes the city circumvented the law when leasing the property to development groups.

The mayor’s spokesman, Sean Braisted, told News 2 the land has not yet been leased, and that the city has been open about the process.

Glover told News 2 he doesn’t believe city property should be handed over to developers.

