8 arrested after fight outside downtown Nashville bus terminal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Eight people were arrested for disorderly conduct after a fight broke out outside the downtown Nashville bus terminal.

It happened at Music City Central on Charlotte Pike around 3:30 p.m., according to Metro police.

A press release states an officer was punched in the face as several were trying to break up the altercation. The person accused of punching him, Patricia Hill, reportedly continued to struggle with the officer until she was taken into custody.

Metro police say the officer was transported to a hospital where he was treated and released for eye and knee injuries.

Hill, 18, is charged with assault, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. She is jailed in lieu of $4,500 bond.

Also arrested were Kevin Haynes, 18, and James Scales Jr., 24. Both are charged with disorderly conduct.

Five juveniles, three males and two females, ages 15 to 17, were arrested on disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and criminal trespassing charges.