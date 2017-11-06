Wilson County Sheriff’s Office offers security checks for churches

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – In the wake of the mass shooting at a Texas church on Sunday, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is offering security checks for places of worship.

Authorities said in a press release Monday that being prepared for any kind of emergency—whether it be medical, weather, an active shooter, or protest—would be beneficial for everyone.

The sheriff’s office says a security check would take about 1 to 2 hours, depending on the facility’s size, and can be done at your convenience.

“After we have completed the security check, we would gladly provide you a written assessment of any recommendations to help you secure and maintain order during an emergency,” the press release added.

Wilson County deputies also say they’d be happy to provide a child-friendly 15 to 20-minute presentation to a church’s congregations about security and what to do in an emergency.

If you are interested in any portion of this service, please contact Elizabeth Anderson at 615-444-1412 ext. 255 at the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office or you can email her at eanderson@wcso95.org.

In order to do a security check, the sheriff’s office needs the following information:

  • Map of property and building
  • Number of armed security staff that may be on property
  • Estminated number of people in attendance
  • Telephone directory to all staff
  • All video points
  • Electrical and sprinkler shutdown points