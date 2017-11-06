Wilson County Sheriff’s Office offers security checks for churches

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – In the wake of the mass shooting at a Texas church on Sunday, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is offering security checks for places of worship.

Authorities said in a press release Monday that being prepared for any kind of emergency—whether it be medical, weather, an active shooter, or protest—would be beneficial for everyone.

The sheriff’s office says a security check would take about 1 to 2 hours, depending on the facility’s size, and can be done at your convenience.

“After we have completed the security check, we would gladly provide you a written assessment of any recommendations to help you secure and maintain order during an emergency,” the press release added.

Wilson County deputies also say they’d be happy to provide a child-friendly 15 to 20-minute presentation to a church’s congregations about security and what to do in an emergency.

If you are interested in any portion of this service, please contact Elizabeth Anderson at 615-444-1412 ext. 255 at the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office or you can email her at eanderson@wcso95.org.

In order to do a security check, the sheriff’s office needs the following information:

Map of property and building

Number of armed security staff that may be on property

Estminated number of people in attendance

Telephone directory to all staff

All video points

Electrical and sprinkler shutdown points