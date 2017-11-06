Sen. Tracy resigns from seat, accepts Trump’s appointment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Senator Jim Tracy has resigned from his seat as he accepts President Donald Trump’s appointment as State Director for Rural Development.

Trump appointed Tracy to the position of Tennessee State Director for Rural Development late Friday.

“Serving the people of the 14th Senatorial District has been the honor of my lifetime. I’m proud of my record over the past 13 years and thankful for the many friendships I’ve made along the way,” said Senator Tracy.

USDA Rural Development promotes economic development in rural areas through loans, grants and loan guarantees to help create jobs create jobs and strengthen rural economies with an emphasis to assist areas of persistent poverty.

Senator Tracy was first elected to the state Senate in 2004. He most recently served as the Senate Speaker Pro Tempore and formerly served as chairman of the Senate’s Transportation and Safety Committee.

“This is a great loss for the Senate but a big win for Tennessee agriculture. Jim Tracy has been integral to the success we have had as a Senate and as a state. Since his election in 2004, he has been right in the middle of the Republican revolution in Tennessee as we cut taxes, reduced spending and made state government more transparent and efficient,” said Lt. Governor Randy McNally.

Senator Tracy’s resignation from the Senate will trigger a special election in District 14. The date of the special election will be determined by the governor.