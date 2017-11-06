Reward offered after 24 firearms stolen from Murfreesboro gun store

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward for information after at least 24 firearms were stolen from a Murfreesboro gun store.

The weapons were taken from gun store and shooting range On Target, which is located on North Thompson Lane, during a burglary on Friday.

The ATF reported 4 suspects are wanted for the crime and released surveillance images of at least two.

ATF investigators are reviewing inventory to determine the exact number of weapons taken.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Murfreesboro police at 615-893-7867 or the ATF at 800-ATF-GUNS.