Oakland, Lebanon High football teams make player’s dream a reality

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The season is over, the grass is beginning to heal, the lights are turned off, and for just a few moments, it did not matter what was on the scoreboard.

“There’s only one team in 6A that is going to finish their season with a win, and that is the team that wins the state championship,” said LHS Head Football Coach Chuck Gentry.

Senior football player Ashton Fidler is the star of the team.

“I did it for my team so that I will be remembered,” said Fidler.

Friday night, the Lebanon Blue Devils squared off with the powerhouse Oakland Patriots in the first round of the state playoffs. With just six seconds to go, Oakland called off the troops and let the Blue Devils have their time to shine.

“It felt great because I always dreamed all my life for it to happen,” Fidler told News 2.

“We called timeout and kind of talked it over a little bit, and we agreed to just give him the football and let him score,” explained the Oakland head coach on Monday.

Despite a half dozen tics on the clock, Head Coach Kevin Creasy believes it is more important to teach a lesson.

“It was a playoff game, but they also understood it was a pretty big event in a kid’s life,” said Creasy.

It was an opportunity for these boys of fall to be a part of a memory that they will never forget.

“Both sidelines went and helped celebrate his touchdown,” explained Creasy.

The video brings tears to many eyes, especially a proud father.

“It was a really special moment for him and one I will never forget,” said Pete Fidler.

This young man’s love for football and willing to play tough is the most important play many will remember on the gridiron this year.

“I felt proud,” said Fidler.

Lebanon is preparing for the off-season and Oakland takes on Blackman this week in the second round.