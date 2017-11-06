Nashville radio show collecting ‘thank you’ notes for overseas troops

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN0 – Ty, Kelly and Chuck from NASH 103.3 FM are teaming up with the USO to send 100,000 thank you notes to the men and women who can’t be home for the holidays, you can help.

This is your chance to let our men and women in the military know how much they mean to us, and it’s as simple as a “thank you.”

“It’s so cool how far a thank you can go,” said Chuck Wicks.

It’s a reminder to them that we’re so appreciative for all the time they spend away from their families in order to keep us safe.

Wicks said, “The men and women that fight for us, that are going to miss our loved ones on the holidays, such as Thanksgiving, Christmas right around the corner.”

Think about how much you miss your loved ones when you’re apart. Now think about what it would be like to be away from them for months– or longer.

“My brother in law is in the Navy and will be headed out again as he often is for months at a time, away from the family, and I see how that specifically affects the family dynamic,” said Ty Bentli.

Your thank you note doesn’t have to be elaborate, just from your heart.

“It’s just very easy. It’s one card, you can either buy it, you can make it if you want to. My kiddo and I have done like the little turkey hand cutout things and we’ll put feathers on it and we’ll just write a note,” Bentli told News 2.

The country music community is also getting involved.

Blake Shelton said, “Oh my gosh, I think this is going to be incredible! The stories I’ve heard, any piece of acknowledgment, any piece of home that they get you know, when they’re overseas somewhere.”

“To our military, thank you to you and your families all around the world. Thank you for protecting our great country, and fighting for our freedom,” said Tim McGraw.

“That’s what country music is all about; respecting and loving our country,” said Kelly Ford.

You have until Nov. 21 to show how much you love your country and those who protect it.

Ford said, “People want to say thank you, they just don’t know how, you know, and they don’t have a vehicle. And so the USO has stepped in to help us make sure these get delivered to our troops at Fort Campbell, stateside, and overseas.”

You can buy a card, or make one. They’ll be sent to our troops in bulk.

If you’re sending multiple notes, please package them all together in one large envelope, and send it to:

Ty, Kelly & Chuck

P.O. Box 23797

Nashville, TN 37202

The goal is to get at least 100,000 notes by Nov. 21, 2017. Click here for more information.