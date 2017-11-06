MTSU creates human chain across campus to in show of solidarity

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Students, faculty, staff, and even alumni at Middle Tennessee State University came together for a special moment Monday.

Hundreds joined hands in a show of solidarity across the entire width of campus for #HandsAcrossMTSU.

The goal was to not only promote pride in the school but to show strength and campus unity within their diverse community.

Organized by MTSU’s student government, everyone who participated gathered at 12:30 p.m. before forming the campus-wide human chain. They held hands for about 15 minutes between classes.

Hear more about the event in the video above, used with permission from the university.