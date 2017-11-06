Mt. Juliet mom outraged HOA rejected request to put Little Free Library in yard

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Mt. Juliet mother is outraged after her homeowner’s association rejected her request to put a Little Free Library in her front yard.

Six-year-old Maggie told News 2 she loves to read. She asked her mother if they could put a Little Free Library in their yard similar to one located a few miles from their Mt. Juliet home.

“I want to build a community library because I want kids to learn to love to read like me,” explained Maggie.

The concept behind the Little Free Library is that children can take a book and return it in homemade libraries that are a little larger than a mail box.

Maggie’s mother Sara Sloane submitted the idea to her homeowner’s association’s architectural review committee.

In response, she received a letter reading in part, “The board discussed your request at length and felt that it was not in keeping with the neighborhood.”

She said she was shocked at the reply she received.

“The character of the neighborhood I think is a family oriented neighborhood. There are hundreds of houses in the neighborhood, a lot of them with small children or people with grandchildren. It’s a huge neighborhood full of kids and we thought it was very much in keeping with the neighborhood,” said Sloane.

To find out what your rights are if you don’t agree with a homeowner’s association decision, News 2 took the question to a local attorney.

“If you run into a scenario where a specific conduct is not expressly mentioned in the rules or regulations, then you can request a hearing before the governing body to determine whether or not the conduct should be barred or permitted,” said attorney Michael Hoskins.

Sloane said in her case there is nothing that specifically addresses building a Little Free Library in her HOA contract.

News 2 reached out to the homeowners association for comment but they declined my request for an interview.

The next step, the HOA and Sloan have agreed on a meeting date later this month to try and resolve this issue.

Lawyers say when you purchase a property, you are agreeing to abide by the terms and rules of that homeowners association contract.

They added to make sure you read all the documentation from the HOA before making the purchase.