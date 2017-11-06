Michael Bowen named Murfreesboro’s new chief of police

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Michael Bowen was named the new Chief of Police of Murfreesboro on Monday.

Bowen has served as deputy chief since last October and was appointed interim chief last month after Karl Durr resigned from the position.

“Michael Bowen’s devotion to serving Murfreesboro as a law enforcement officer is well-established,” said City Manager Rob Lyons. “His leadership and quiet dedication to public safety in our community for three decades is a testament to his passion, perseverance, and commitment to the policing profession and our growing city.”

Bowen began his career in law enforcement with the Murfreesboro Police Department in 1988 as a patrol officer.

He was assigned to a field training officer position in 1991 and promoted to uniformed division sergeant in 1996.

In 2001, Bowen was promoted to a lieutenant before being named a captain in 2003. He was named deputy chief in 2010.

Chief Bowen is a 2007 graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

He is also a Riverdale High School graduate. He and his wife, Sherry have been married for 23 years and have three children.