Kroger to launch apparel line next fall

(CNN) – One grocer is hoping its customers will buy clothes while they shop for food.

Kroger announced plans Friday to launch its own line of apparel. The company promises its line of men’s, women’s and children’s clothing will be “playful, simple and uplifting.”

There’s little doubt Kroger also hopes expanding into apparel will help it compete with Amazon after the e-commerce giant purchased competed grocer, Whole Foods. Kroger stock has taken a beating this year, falling nearly forty percent in the face of food deflation and discounts.

The new line of clothing debuts next fall in 300 Fred Meyer and Kroger marketplace locations. That’s just a fraction of the almost 2,800 stores Kroger has nationwide.

Kroger has also invested in online shopping technology and experimented with opening a restaurant.