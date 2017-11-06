Joe Carr announces run for Tennessee State Senate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former State Representative Joe Carr formally announced his plans to run for the Tennessee State Senate on Monday.

“Tennessee has a great opportunity to assist President Trump in making ‘America Great Again,’” Carr said in part. “To do that, Tennessee needs to lead the way in removing unnecessary rules and regulations, enforcing the rule of law with those who enter our state illegally, supporting values that protect the life of the unborn, the protection of our Second Amendment Rights and, of course, the demonstrated willingness to fight for Tennessee’s Sovereignty from an ever-expanding federal government.”

Carr was elected to the State House in 2008 and served six years in the Tennessee General Assembly before retiring in 2014 to run in the Republican Primary for the U.S. Senate against Senator Lamar Alexander.

“Tennesseans across the state have grown accustomed to my ability to lead the fight when the fight is right. Whether it was in the Tennessee General Assembly or taking on the establishment in Washington D.C., when I ran against Lamar Alexander in 2014 getting over 271,000 votes and coming within single digits. I have always responded by defending Tennessee’s values and principles,” Carr said.

Carr has lived in Rutherford County for nearly 50 years. He and his wife live on a family farm in Lascassas and have three children and a grandson.