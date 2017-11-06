Husband, wife charged with aggravated arson after fire at Hermitage home

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A husband and wife face charges after a fire at their Hermitage home late last week.

Stephen and Doni Jo Comiskey are charged with aggravated arson in connection to the “significant” fire that destroyed their home on Hallborough Court last Thursday evening.

At least one firefighter was injured in the fire and suffered burns. He has since been treated and released.

The pair were arrested last Thursday night after they reportedly torched a van and tried to push it into traffic.

They were charged with aggravated assault and burglary in that incident.