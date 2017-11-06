Home surveillance catches car burglars in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Home surveillance cameras caught two car burglars rummaging through cars in North Nashville Sunday night.

One homeowner, Tasha Carter, says she realized Monday morning her family’s cars were ransacked.

While they only got away with pocket change, she worries what would happen if the thieves are caught next time.

The suspects appear to be young adults or teenagers.

“I don’t want my husband to come out here and hurt a child or anybody,” Carter told News 2.

Carter says she has a concealed carry permit and is willing to fight back against crime if it hits too close to home.

“I don’t want to. But that’s what I am going to do to protect my family. It’s either us or them, and it’s going to be them.”

The family has one surveillance camera outside the home. Carter says she plans on adding more to beef up security.

Police urge citizens to lock car doors and not leave any valuables in a vehicle overnight.