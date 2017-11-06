Gunman wanted in robbery of Walgreens on Nolensville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are hoping the public can help identify the gunman who robbed a Walgreens in South Nashville.

It happened Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at the business on Nolensville Pike when the suspect, who wore a faded leopard print bandana to cover his face, demanded money at gunpoint.

Authorities say he took cash from the register before leaving.

The robber is a white man who appears to be in his 40s. He is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He wore a green plaid jacket, cargo pants, a tan ball cap, and sunglasses.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect from the attached surveillance photo is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.