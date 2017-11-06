Gallatin police: Wanted murder suspect caught in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin police confirm a wanted murder suspect was arrested in Nashville on Monday.

Officers from both cities found Christopher Barr in the Talbot’s Corner area sometime mid-afternoon. He was arrested without incident.

Barr, 20, faces five counts of attempted homicide and three counts of reckless endangerment that stem from a drive-by shooting where nearly 40 rounds were recovered in and outside a Gallatin home last week.

Three adults and two children were reportedly sleeping inside the home. Luckily, no one was injured.