East Tennessee girl hands out blankets to homeless for her birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)–Saturday a Rocky Top girl handed out dozens of blankets to the homeless in South Knoxville for her birthday.

Seven-year-old Kenzie Ridenour told her mom and dad she wanted to help people instead of having presents or a party.

“Giving out all these blankets to the homeless people makes me feel good,” said Kenzie.

A heartwarming story coming up tonight at 7:00 after the Clemson and NC State game on #WATE. pic.twitter.com/7BiRSuQnR9 — Jennifer Webb (@WATEJennifer) November 4, 2017

Kenzie asked her fellow cheerleaders and brother’s football friends to help her hand them out.

“We just let the kids do it,” said Kenzie’s mom Haley. “This has really been Kenzie’s favorite thing that she’s done for her birthday.”

Kenzie came up with the idea in mid-October.

“On a cold night when we were heading home to go to bed,” said Kenzie. “I saw somebody down at a bridge and they didn’t have anything to cover up with.”

Kenzie’s mom says these are values that have been passed down through their family.

“My parent’s done this for me when I was a little girl and it’s something that I enjoy doing,” said Haley. “As you get older, it’s not something to say ‘oh, look, I’m doing this for the community’. It’s something that gives you more than what you’re actually giving.”

The blankets that were not given out went to the Knoxville Police Department, KARM and the homeless in Rocky Top.