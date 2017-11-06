Downtown Nashville road closures for CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As the city prepares for the 51st annual CMA Awards, road closures are put in place now through Thursday.

The show airs on News 2 Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

Here’s a list of everything that’s closed until Thursday unless otherwise specified:

Sidewalks along Sixth Avenue from Broadway to Demonbreun Street

One westbound lane on Demonbreun Street spanning Fifth Avenue to Sixth Avenue

Fifth Avenue from Broadway to Demonbreun Street

Sixth Avenue from Broadway to Demonbreun Street

Southbound lane of Fifth Avenue from Demonbreun Street to Korean Veterans Boulevard, in addition to sidewalks along the Music City Center side of this section

No parking will be allowed on Broadway in front of Rippy’s Bar & Grill

No parking will be allowed along Korean Veterans Boulevard from Fifth Avenue to Sixth Avenue

No parking will be allowed along Broadway from First Avenue to Second Avenue

Southbound lane on First Avenue from Broadway to the Acme Feed & Seed parking lot will be closed until 12 p.m. Wedneday

Starting Tuesday morning, Demonbreun Street will close from Fifth Avenue to Sixth Avenue, and sidewalks will close from Fourth Avenue to Seventh Avenue

Starting Wednesday morning, the following streets will be closed:

Sixth Avenue from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Demonbreun Street

Fifth Avenue from Demonbreun Street to Broadway

Demonbreun Street from Fourth Avenue to Eighth Avenue

Seventh Avenue from Demonbreun Street to Broadway

McGavock Pike from Seventh Avenue to Eighth Avenue

Sidewalks will close on Demonbreun Street from Fourth to Seventh Avenue and from Fifth to Seventh Avenue on the Music City Center side

Fifth Avenue from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Demonbreun Street will be closed for traffic