Crowds turn out for Nashville Kosher Hot Chicken Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sunday in Nashville it was all about Hot Chicken at the annual Nashville Kosher Hot Chicken Festival.

More then 600 people attended the festival and sampled varieties of hot chicken at the Gordon Jewish Community Center.

There were more then 20 versions of the popular dish, along with live music and prizes.

People competed in the categories of best amateur-team and the people’s choice. The winning dish went to a group called Fry-Enu.

This was the third year for the event.