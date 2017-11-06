Coat drive held for foster kids in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A push to get coats to children in Middle Tennessee who will need them this winter is underway.

The drive is called Warm Kids Tennessee and is being organized by First Ladies, Inc., which is a group of women in ministry for kids in foster care.

People who work with the children regularly say some kids have nothing more than a light jacket or sweater that is not enough for waiting for the bus in freezing temperatures.

“We have young adult children who are in high school, they can probably wear an adult coat, and we definitely need all ages and sizes,” said Shunekari Harris with First Ladies.

“Anything you can bring and can help out, in this endeavor, we would definitely be grateful and appreciate of whatever you can do,” added Harris.

First Ladies, Inc. has partnered with Camelot Services for the coat drive. Camelot, an organization that helps foster children across Middle Tennessee, is located off New Shackle Island Road, north of Main Street. Coats will be accepted at their location until Nov. 17.