City of Clarksville experiencing dynamic growth

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 continues its examination of the historic growth across Middle Tennessee with a look at challenges experienced in outlying communities.

The city of Clarksville in Montgomery County has grown to roughly 150,000 people.

Some recent milestones are the opening of the new Hankook tire plant last month, two new fire stations and a new police precinct.

Mayor Kim McMillan told News 2 keeping pace with the new growth may be the city’s biggest challenge.

“What we do is provide the services that service the growing population, with that comes the responsibility to make sure you are doing everything you can from building additional schools to building all of your public safety infrastructure,” said McMillan.

News 2 asked Mayor McMillan how she would promote her city to someone who might not be familiar with Clarksville.

“I always like to go back to the famous Monkees song, which was written about Clarksville. I tell people if you have any doubt about where you should go on your next vacation, your next jaunt into Tennessee, I tell people just remember, take that last train to Clarksville!” said McMillan.

McMillan said the best word to describe Clarksville is “dynamic.”