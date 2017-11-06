NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A beloved Frankenstein Halloween decoration was stolen this past weekend from the Lipstick Lounge in East Nashville.

The popular bar and restaurant is offering a reward for anyone with information who can help get “Frankie” back.

The owners say the theft happened between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

The Frankenstein decoration is handmade and worth about $2,000, but it’s the sentimental value that upsets Lipstick Lounge the most. Families have been stopping by for photos with Frankie for the past 15 years.

“It’s disappointing. We expect more of this community. It feels personal even if it’s not, still affects you personally,” said Christa Suppan.

The Lipstick Lounge has filed a police report, but the owners say they will accept Frankie back with no questions asked and will not be filing charges.