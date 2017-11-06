Bicyclist hit by vehicle along Natchez Trace Parkway in Maury County

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A bicyclist was injured Sunday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle along the Natchez Trace Parkway in Maury County.

The Maury County Fire Department reports the incident happened near the 418 mile marker.

The bicyclist was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of unknown injuries.

No other details have been released.

