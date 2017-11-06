55th annual ASCAP Awards take place Monday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An award show Monday night will honor the composers, authors, and published of country music.

The ASCAP Awards are being held at the Ryman Auditorium in downtown Nashville.

Kelsea Ballerini will be honored with the ASCAP Vanguard Award, which honors “the impact of outstanding ASCAP members on musical genres that are shaping the future of American music.” Previous recipients include Chris Stapleton, Walk the Moon, St. Vincent, fun., The Civil Wars, Third Day, Band of Horses, Sara Bareilles and more.

This year’s prestigious ASCAP Founders Award is being presented to Americana and country music songwriter-artist Rodney Crowell. Previous recipients include Ricky Skaggs, George Strait, Alan Jackson, Jackson Browne, Emmylou Harris, Garth Brooks, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, Melissa Etheridge and Neil Young.