3 killed, 2 critically injured in Van Buren County crash

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people were killed and two others were critically injured when an SUV crashed Sunday morning in Van Buren County.

It happened around 10 a.m. on State Highway 111 near Baker Mountain Road.

Tennessee Highway Patrol reports there were seven people in a silver Mercury Mountaineer that suddenly turned left, rolled several times across the median into the southbound lanes and came to a rest in an emergency lane.

Three people were thrown from the SUV when it rolled over. Two others were taken to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries. Their conditions are not currently known.

THP is investigating the cause of the crash.

No other details were immediately released.